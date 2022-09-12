Heartland Votes

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown.

Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him.

”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me to get up, and I was right. He was on top of her,” said Crawford.

Crawford said that he and another neighbor ran out from their balconies and scared the suspect away.

The victim was a young lady from Georgia visiting the Memphis area.

After the scene, Crawford claims the women asked, “‘Is this what happens in Memphis’ and I said it could happen anywhere, but yes, ma’am, but there’s just been some horrific things happening in Memphis lately. I’m glad this wasn’t one of the situations that had to go any further than what it went, and I hope she’ll be OK.”

Molly O’Malley, another downtown resident that lives in the same building as Crawford, said, “Ya know, that could’ve been me. That sucks. I hate that for that person.”

O’Malley says that she was out on the same night when the assault happened, walking home alone.

Both neighbors want a shift from the recent events that have happened in Memphis.

“It’s just painting a bad picture of Memphis. Memphis is a good place, I’ve been here my whole life,” said Crawford. “I love it here. But when you see something like that, you’re like, man. It’s frightening.”

“It seems like there’s a dark cloud looming right now, and I’d really love for it to go away,” said O’Malley.

