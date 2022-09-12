McCracken Co., Paducah leaders sign Outdoor Sports Complex agreement

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Community leaders recently signed the Outdoor Sports Complex agreement.

The event was a partnership and community agreement among the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah Board of Commissioners and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.

According to the city of Paducah, it will take about 24 months to design and build the facility, which will be located off Park Avenue at the former Bluegrass Downs horse track complex and Stuart Nelson Park.

The project includes a revitalization of the former track grandstand, six full-size soccer fields, softball fields, six baseball diamonds and other amenities including the rehabilitation of Stuart Nelson Park Road.

The city said the project will “honor the legacy and achievements of Dr. William Stuart Nelson.”

