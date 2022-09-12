Mayfield man arrested following chase from police

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they have taken a man into custody after a chase on US 45 North at Wayne Drive.

20-year-old Kyler Farmer is accused of giving a deputy false information during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.

After deputies discovered his true identity, he took off on foot.

The deputies followed after and crossed two lanes of traffic on US 45 and then into a parking lot.

It was there the male was taken into custody on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree on Foot, Public Intoxication, Giving Peace Officers False Identifying Information and Obstructing a Highway.

His outstanding warrants out of Graves County include:

Bench Warrant: Probation Violation, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (separate incident)

Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear

Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear

Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear for Sentencing on Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (separate incident)

