Heartland Votes

Mayfield man arrested following chase from police

20-year-old Kyler Farmer is accused of giving a deputy false information during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they have taken a man into custody after a chase on US 45 North at Wayne Drive.

20-year-old Kyler Farmer is accused of giving a deputy false information during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.

After deputies discovered his true identity, he took off on foot.

The deputies followed after and crossed two lanes of traffic on US 45 and then into a parking lot.

It was there the male was taken into custody on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree on Foot, Public Intoxication, Giving Peace Officers False Identifying Information and Obstructing a Highway.

His outstanding warrants out of Graves County include:

  • Bench Warrant: Probation Violation, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (separate incident)
  • Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
  • Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear
  • Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear
  • Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear for Sentencing on Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (separate incident)

