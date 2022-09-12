Heartland Votes

Man arrested after foot chase in Wingo in connection to car chase earlier this year

27-year-old Cole Fields
27-year-old Cole Fields(Graves County Sheriff's Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive has been taken into custody in Wingo.

27-year-old Cole J. Fields has been taken into custody.

A Sheriff’s Deputy saw Fields enter into Indian Hills convenience store at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Fields did not comply with orders to stop, and the deputy chased him on foot after a several hundred-foot yard chase in a field behind the Dollar General Store in Wingo.

His charges include Fleeing or Evading Police, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Fields was wanted in connection to a vehicle pursuit in Graves County earlier in the year.

He was served with outstanding felony warrants in connection to that incident.

He has been taken to the Calloway County Jail.

