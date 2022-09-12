Man arrested after foot chase in Wingo in connection to car chase earlier this year

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive has been taken into custody in Wingo.

27-year-old Cole J. Fields has been taken into custody.

A Sheriff’s Deputy saw Fields enter into Indian Hills convenience store at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Fields did not comply with orders to stop, and the deputy chased him on foot after a several hundred-foot yard chase in a field behind the Dollar General Store in Wingo.

His charges include Fleeing or Evading Police, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Fields was wanted in connection to a vehicle pursuit in Graves County earlier in the year.

He was served with outstanding felony warrants in connection to that incident.

He has been taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.