Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville.
According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
Investigators reviewed footage from CCTV cameras at the business and identified the suspect as a Caruthersville resident.
A short time later, he was arrested.
The suspect is being held at the Pemiscot County Prosecutors Office pending formal charges.
