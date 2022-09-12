Heartland Votes

Ill. fall trout season to open Oct. 15

The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes...
The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams across the state.(Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams across the state.

According to the state of Illinois, you will have an early opportunity at some trout sites to begin fishing on Oct. 1. They said no trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps.

According to a release from the state, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season.

An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season, which begins each April.

Some southern Illinois locations for trout fishing include:

  • Jefferson County - Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond
  • Johnson County - Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake
  • Massac County - Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park
  • Saline County - Jones Lake Trout Pond, Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area

See a full list of fishing locations in Illinois here.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be bought with a credit card online at https://www.exploremoreil.com/.

For information about site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers should confirm the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a...
Citizens Police Academy in Carbondale now taking applications
There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for...
Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado
More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
According to the city of Paducah, it will take about 24 months to design and build the...
McCracken Co., Paducah leaders sign Outdoor Sports Complex agreement