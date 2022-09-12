Gov. Parson to tour New Madrid Co. bridge project

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to tour a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12.

The governor is expected to tour the Route 162 repair project west of Portageville at 9 a.m.

Crews are currently replacing a bridge and culvert over a drainage ditch. Work began on August 8.

Gov. Parson had planned to visit the site between Route B and County Road 361 in August, but the event was canceled because of inclement weather.

In January, the state announced Robertson Contractors, Inc. was awarded the $3,569,407 contract.

The bridge is one of the projects included in Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by Sunday, September 25.

