Golconda man accused of theft, hitting another man with metal baseball bat

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Golconda man is accused of stealing items from and hitting another man with a metal baseball bat.

Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/evading police.

According to Metropolis police, they were called to an area hospital for a victim that had been hit with a metal baseball bat.

They say the victim told them Ashworth took $10 and a flashlight from him before hitting him with the bat and leaving in a red Jeep Liberty.

This happened in a driveway on Adkins Street around midnight on September 7.

Officers and deputies began looking for Ashworth.

At around 6 a.m., they say a deputy found the Jeep at 5th and Yasoda in a parking lot.

Police say Ashworth was found in an apartment complex that he is barred from by the Massac Housing Authority.

When he saw officers, police say Ashworth ran away, but during the chase, he tripped and fell to the pavement and was taken into custody.

He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.

