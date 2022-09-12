Heartland Votes

First Alert: Foggy morning; breezy, fall-like afternoon

Some areas in the Heartland will have patchy to light fog this morning.
Some areas in the Heartland will have patchy to light fog this morning.((Source: CNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures could be the coolest of the season thus far in the low to mid 50s, with isolated upper 40s.

Extra travel time is likely needed for some areas of the Heartland because of light to patchy fog. Visibility will be reduced.

This afternoon is looking beautiful and fall-like.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Humidity will also be low.

Skies will be sunny and it will be breezy with northwesterly winds which could gust 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight, temps will fall back into the low-mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry.

By mid-week, an upper ridge will bring gradually warmer conditions and slightly higher humidity by the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The next chance of rain could arrive Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Fall-Like Weather This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Highs today will range from near 70 degrees north to near 80 degrees south. Tonight will bring...
First Alert: Cold front brings ‘fall weather’ for a few days
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook