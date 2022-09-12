First Alert: Foggy morning; breezy, fall-like afternoon

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures could be the coolest of the season thus far in the low to mid 50s, with isolated upper 40s.

Extra travel time is likely needed for some areas of the Heartland because of light to patchy fog. Visibility will be reduced.

This afternoon is looking beautiful and fall-like.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Humidity will also be low.

Skies will be sunny and it will be breezy with northwesterly winds which could gust 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight, temps will fall back into the low-mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry.

By mid-week, an upper ridge will bring gradually warmer conditions and slightly higher humidity by the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The next chance of rain could arrive Sunday into early next week.

