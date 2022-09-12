Fall-Like Weather This Morning

Skies clearing out and cooler air moving in as a cold front went through late yesterday. Light to patchy fog is possible in a few areas this morning.

Temperatures could be the coolest of the season thus far in the low to mid 50s with isolated upper 40s. Overall, today will be sunny with breezy northwesterly winds by the afternoon that can gust 20-25mph. High temperatures will range in the mid 70s possible to the low 80s. Tonight, temps will fall back into the low-mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

This upcoming week looks to remain sunny and dry. An upper-ridge will push in from the west mid week and provide the Heartland with warmer temperatures and slightly higher dew points by the weekend. Next chance of rain could arrive Sunday into early next week.

-Lisa

