Community participates in 9/11 Memorial Walk in Oak Ridge, Mo.

Community members met at Oak Ridge High School on Sunday to participate in a 9/11 Memorial Walk.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members in Oak Ridge came together to remember those who lost their live in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

They met at Oak Ridge High School on Sunday, Sept. 11 to participated in the 9/11 Memorial Walk.

Participants walked one step for every life lost.

North Cape County Fire Chief Chief Jon Taylor said those who took part in the event wanted to remember those who died and to honor their legacies.

That terrible day in U.S. history 21 years ago has influence his path in life.

Watching first responders risk their lives to save others inspired him to become a firefighter.

“Watching those guys, a giant building burning, and they’re just running in, save whoever they can,” explained Chief Taylor. “That courage as could be, you know. So that’s who made me who I am. We got to remember those whose lives were lost in doing that.”

Taylor also says the Memorial Walk is a way to allow future generations to understand the importance of 9/11.

