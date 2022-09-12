Citizens Police Academy in Carbondale now taking applications

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale residents can now apply to take part in the Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education,” the department said in a statement.

The CPA consists of five classes, which will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

The dates include:

#1 – Wednesday October 5, 2022

#2 - Wednesday October 19, 2022

#3 - Wednesday November 2, 2022

#4 - Wednesday November 16, 2022

#5 - Wednesday November 30, 2022

The academy is divided between Basic and Advanced Classes.

The Basic Academy will involve a look at :

police department divisions

patrol tactics and traffic stops

introduction to investigations and crime scenes

The Advanced Academy will provide a look at:

higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops

use of force simulations

firearms familiarization

