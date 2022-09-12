Heartland Votes

Citizens Police Academy in Carbondale now taking applications

The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a...
The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education,” the department said in a statement.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale residents can now apply to take part in the Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education,” the department said in a statement.

The CPA consists of five classes, which will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

The dates include:

#1 – Wednesday October 5, 2022

#2 - Wednesday October 19, 2022

#3 - Wednesday November 2, 2022

#4 - Wednesday November 16, 2022

#5 - Wednesday November 30, 2022

The academy is divided between Basic and Advanced Classes.

The Basic Academy will involve a look at :

  • police department divisions
  • patrol tactics and traffic stops
  • introduction to investigations and crime scenes

The Advanced Academy will provide a look at:

  • higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops
  • use of force simulations
  • firearms familiarization

You can learn more about registering here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes...
Ill. fall trout season to open Oct. 15
There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for...
Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado
More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
According to the city of Paducah, it will take about 24 months to design and build the...
McCracken Co., Paducah leaders sign Outdoor Sports Complex agreement