Citizens Police Academy in Carbondale now taking applications
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale residents can now apply to take part in the Citizens Police Academy (CPA).
The CPA is an effort by the Carbondale Police Department to “develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education,” the department said in a statement.
The CPA consists of five classes, which will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.
The dates include:
#1 – Wednesday October 5, 2022
#2 - Wednesday October 19, 2022
#3 - Wednesday November 2, 2022
#4 - Wednesday November 16, 2022
#5 - Wednesday November 30, 2022
The academy is divided between Basic and Advanced Classes.
The Basic Academy will involve a look at :
- police department divisions
- patrol tactics and traffic stops
- introduction to investigations and crime scenes
The Advanced Academy will provide a look at:
- higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops
- use of force simulations
- firearms familiarization
You can learn more about registering here.
