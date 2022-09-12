Heartland Votes

Big Muddy Monster sculpture to be presented to city at Murphysboro Apple Festival

Chainsaw artist Josh Hays carved the 8-foot-tall, half-ton Big Muddy Monster from a pine log at...
Chainsaw artist Josh Hays carved the 8-foot-tall, half-ton Big Muddy Monster from a pine log at the Du Quoin State Fair.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Big Muddy Monster sculpture will be unveiled and dedicated during the opening ceremony of the Murphysboro Apple Festival.

The Black Diamond Family of Businesses will present the 8-foot sculpture to the city on Wednesday, September 14.

They say an official unveiling of the sculpture, with chainsaw artist Josh Hays, Black Diamond representatives and city officials, will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Hays was commissioned by Black Diamond to carve the half-ton, pine log into a likeness of one of the region’s best-known legends.

The public was able to watch him work at the Du Quoin State Fair.

