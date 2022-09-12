Heartland Votes

Authorities release new info in the investigation of body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators released new information into the case of a body found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks.

Officers found the body on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway.

Officials will conduct an autopsy on Monday. Investigators say they do know the body is a man. However, they believe the body had been in the water for some time. Investigators say they are working through missing person cases to identify the body.

