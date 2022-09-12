Another cool night for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a chilly start to our Monday with many areas starting off in the upper 40s. With plenty of dry air in place, temperatures warmed rapidly with many areas seeing 80 degrees. For this evening, temperatures will drop rapidly through the 60s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday we may start off with a little patchy fog in a few area but skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.