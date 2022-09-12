Heartland Votes

Another cool night for the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a chilly start to our Monday with many areas starting off in the upper 40s. With plenty of dry air in place, temperatures warmed rapidly with many areas seeing 80 degrees. For this evening, temperatures will drop rapidly through the 60s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday we may start off with a little patchy fog in a few area but skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/12/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool evening and night ahead!
Your First Alert afternoon forecast on 9/12.
First Alert noon forecast 9/12
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Fall-Like Weather This Morning