Another cool evening and night ahead!

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We had a little taste of Fall this morning, as some areas dipped into the 40s. Summer-like temperatures will eventually sneak back into the Heartland by the weekend. Until then though, we have several nice days ahead. It will get chilly again tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s and lower/mid 50s across much of the Heartland. Each afternoon will be a little warmer than the previous one. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the lower 80s. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The entire week looks rain-free.

