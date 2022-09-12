71st annual Murphysboro Apple Festival Sept. 14-17

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 71st Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival is September 14-17.

Events this year include the Apple Blossom Contest, Storytime with Captain Applesauce, arts and crafts, a parade and more.

The Grand Parade will line up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Murphysboro Middle School. It travels on Walnut Street from 21st Street to 7th Street. The Grand Parade Marshals this year are Gary and Brenda Mills.

New this year, an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture will be presented to the city of Murphysboro as part of the festival’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The sculpture was carved by chainsaw artist Josh Hays at the Du Quoin State Fair and commissioned by the Black Diamond Family of Businesses.

Organizers say public parking lots are located in the northeast corner of Locust and 11th Streets, the 200 block between North 11th and North 12th Streets and along Walnut Street and some cross-city streets. They ask that you watch for no parking signs or cones/barricades.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.