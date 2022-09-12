Heartland Votes

$5K reward offered in burglary investigation

A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.
A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.

The sheriff’s office shared several photos in a Facebook post showing a man, a white late-model Chevy Traverse and a pair of shorts, Champion baseball cap and tennis shoes.

They said the driver of the SUV was a woman with dark hair in a bun and she had an unknown front seat passenger.

The back seat passenger was identified by the sheriff’s office as Johnny Sauls, who they say is now dead.

The sheriff’s office said Sauls is the man in the Facebook photos taken from security video at 7:11 p.m. on May 12 at the LexxMart in Dudley.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office detectives Garry Brady at 573-568-4654 ext. 829 or John Atkinson at 573-568-4654 ext. 888.

Information can remain confidential, if needed.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

The truss will float 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston...
Steel truss floats up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday,...
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault...
Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested