2 indicted on organized crime charges involving EBT cards

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say a store owner and his employee have been indicted on multiple charges, including organized crime.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Yazan Alajous and 55-year-old Majed Almanha, both of Paducah, bought Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards at half their value and allegedly used them to purchase $27,000 worth of merchandise to sell at Almanha’s three Superway stores.

Alajous and Almanha are both were indicted on the following charges in mid-August: engaging in organized crime, false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits (more than $500 but less than $1,000), theft by deception ($10,000 or more) and 238 counts of fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits.

Alajous was arrested shortly after the indictments were returned.

He remains in McCracken County Regional Jail in lieu of $70,000 bond.

Paducah Police said Almanha is not in custody because he is not in the United States.

