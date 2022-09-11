Heartland Votes

Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry into a Texas home. Two of the men were killed, and the third fled the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (Gray News) - Two men suspected in an attempted home invasion are dead after a teenager inside the house opened fire on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says three male suspects, armed and wearing masks, attempted to force entry into a home in Channelview, Texas.  A woman, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were inside.

One of the 17-year-old boys got a shotgun and fired it at the suspects, killing two of them, according to deputies. The third suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office recommended the case be presented to a grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.

