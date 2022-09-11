Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street.

The suspect took off running.

They caught the suspect and identified the suspect firearm.

The suspect is now awaiting formal charges from the state prosecuting attorney’s office.

