Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street.

After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.

The suspect took off running.

They caught the suspect and identified the suspect firearm.

The suspect is now awaiting formal charges from the state prosecuting attorney’s office.

