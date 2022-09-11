Murray man accused of throwing Molotov Cocktail at college students

Heartland Votes

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation by the Kentucky State Police and federal law enforcement has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Jack Epperson of Murray.

The Kentucky State Police said in a statement he is accused of approaching several female students standing together near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, he produced a Molotov Cocktail explosive and threw it at the students.

The man suffered burns to his hands and then fled the area in a vehicle.

The female students were not injured.

Epperson was treated for burns at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.

From there, he was transported to the Calloway County Detention Center.

He has been charged with two counts of Attempted Assault 1st and one count of Possession of a Destructive Device. 

These charges are both felony offenses.

The Kentucky State Police investigated the incident with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

