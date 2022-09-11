Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale.

The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state.

According to a release from the city, the tour will be Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will begin at the Carbondale Civic Center. From there, community members will board the tour bus courtesy of the Jackson County Mass Transit District and head to the tour sites.

Some of the sites include:

Church of Good Shepherd UCC

First Christian Church

Mulberry Hill Farm

Homes on W. Elm St., W. College St. and W. Walnut St.

You can click here for the full list of locations.

Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, the solar tour is a free experience, including both in-person and virtual events.

Organizers say the tour allows the public to see real-life examples of nearby businesses and residents who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar.

Carterville and Murphysboro are also participating in the tour.

