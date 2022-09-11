Heartland Votes

Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale

Residents of Carbondale will be featured in the Illinois Solar Tour, along with more than 100...
Residents of Carbondale will be featured in the Illinois Solar Tour, along with more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state.(WVIR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale.

The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state.

According to a release from the city, the tour will be Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will begin at the Carbondale Civic Center. From there, community members will board the tour bus courtesy of the Jackson County Mass Transit District and head to the tour sites.

Some of the sites include:

  • Church of Good Shepherd UCC
  • First Christian Church
  • Mulberry Hill Farm
  • Homes on W. Elm St., W. College St. and W. Walnut St.

You can click here for the full list of locations.

Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, the solar tour is a free experience, including both in-person and virtual events.

Organizers say the tour allows the public to see real-life examples of nearby businesses and residents who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar.

Carterville and Murphysboro are also participating in the tour.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Cape Central at Poplar Bluff.
Heartland Football Friday 9/9
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Kentucky State Police said in a statement he is accused of approaching several female...
Murray man accused of throwing Molotov Cocktail at college students
The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10.
SEMO District Fair using new security measures

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Better Business Bureau says to beware of a new scam targeting consumers with student loans.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans
The Better Business Bureau reminds you to watch out for new scams.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans
SEMO wins War for the Wheel game 34-31 over SIU.
Redhawks defeat Salukis in War for the Wheel