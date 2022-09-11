Heartland veterans give back to first responders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland groups are giving back and showing support for first responders on Patriot Day.

SEMO Vets partnered up with the Marine Corps League and Auxiliary members to recognize first responders by offering them a cooked BBQ meal at the Memorial Plaza at the Cape Girardeau County Park.

They are doing this to honor the daily sacrifices made in their communities.

SEMO Vets President Alan Schoen said it’s important to give back to those that help us.

“9-11 was a day that not only shook the U.S. but shook the world,” Schoen said. “Because, it was the World Trade Center. We don’t want anybody to forget about that. Our first responders are there every single day, in-and-out, 24 hours a day around the clock here to protect, serve, and make sure safe here at home.”

On hand was a local National Guard unit, firefighters from Cape, Jackson, Fruitland, as well as other first responders from across the area.

“To me it’s paramount that everyday they’re doing their job, so if we can show them any type of appreciation to kind of remind them that we appreciate what they do once again, every day, then it’s the least we can do,” Schoen said.

The organization also sent food to local hospitals and command center at the SEMO District Fair.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.