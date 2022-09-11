First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold front will sweep through the area today, introducing a shot of cooler and much less humid ‘fall weather’ for a few days. Rain coverage continues to look spotty with with just a few showers and thunderstorms expected along and behind the front. It looks like this system will be drying out just as it moves in, and then firing up again just as it moves out. This is unfortunate because it may be a week or more before our next good chance of rainfall. As the front pushes east, drier air will begin to blow in with northwest winds this afternoon….and partial clearing will develop from west to east. Highs today will range from near 70° north to near 80° south. Tonight will bring clearing skies and much cooler temps.

The week ahead will start out with fall-like weather….but end up back in ‘summer’. Monday will be breezy and mild and much less humid…with a few afternoon clouds moving into mainly Southern Illinois as an upper low moves into Indiana. Monday night will be clear and very cool, with daybreak lows dropping briefly below 50° in a few locations…..leading to mixing fog near rivers and lakes. But by mid-week an upper ridge will be building back over the area with gradually warmer conditions returning….high temps may hit 90° by Friday or Saturday. Longer-range models are showing a weak front with a few showers by next Sunday, though this could shift with time.

