First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A brief shot of ‘early fall’ is moving in for the start of the work week. Showers over southeastern counties will push east of the area by sunset, with skies clearing from west to east early tonight as drier and cooler air blows in from the north. This will likely be the coolest night of the season thus far, if winds can decouple before daybreak: lows look to range from upper 40s valley locations to the mid 50s in the Missouri Bootheel. Monday will be breezy and mild, with highs of about 75 to 80 and dew points in the 40′s. A few clouds may move in from the north late in the day as an upper low spins toward the upper Ohio Valley.

After a very cool and quiet Tuesday morning (fog is likely near lakes and rivers) we’ll start a gradual warming trend. An upper ridge will build over the mid-Mississippi Valley, resulting in dry, warm and increasingly humid ‘summer’ type weather again. Highs may be close to 90° by next weekend. It will also be very dry. Some models are showing a weak weather system moving in from the northwest by next Sunday afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms, but this is not a sure thing.

