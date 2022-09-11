First Alert: Cold front brings ‘fall weather’ for a few days

(KFVS) - A cold front will sweep through the area today, introducing a shot of cooler and much less humid “fall weather” for a few days.

Brian Alworth says rain will continue to be spotty with just a few showers and thunderstorms.

Highs today will range from near 70 degrees north to near 80 degrees south. Tonight will bring clearing skies and much cooler temps.

The week ahead will start out with fall-like weather, but end up back in “summer.”

Monday will be breezy and mild and much less humid, with a few afternoon clouds moving into mainly southern Illinois. Monday night will be clear and very cool, with daybreak lows dropping briefly below 50 degrees in a few locations, leading to mixing fog near rivers and lakes.

By mid-week, an upper ridge will be building back over the area with gradually warmer conditions returning. High temps may hit 90 degrees by Friday or Saturday.

Longer-range models are showing a weak front with a few showers by next Sunday, though this could shift with time.

