Families continue traditions at SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more.

Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.

We talked with families that come here year after year. They said it’s been a tradition to come by and have some fun with their loved ones.

“I’ve got two little ones and we just wanted to keep the tradition alive of riding rides and coming out and doing the fun stuff,” Briana Driskell said.

“My son and I always come to the fair, my parents brought me when I was a child. So, it was a great day to come out,” Kristi Goolsby said.

“We always come out at least for a concert, try to catch a demolition derby or a tractor pull,” Mark Broadway said. “Come out and of course eat some food that’s not good for you but that’s what the fair is for.”

People also said they have their favorite things to do or eat here of course.

“They look forward to the taffy and we usually go to one of the concerts,” Jennifer Engelhardt said. “It’s great. We make time for it every year.”

“The Orbiter for her. What about you Lily? The Orbiter. And mine is just watching them have fun because I’m old and over the rides,” Elisha Belt said.

“Mostly the rides,” Broadway said. “They wanted to come out before it started raining and we had to get some soda. The Soda Saloon is always...that’s mainly the reason we come is for the soda.”

For the kids, they said they are having a great time and enjoy the atmosphere.

“We’re just having fun. It’s like family friendly. So, it’s like for everybody to come to,” Carlee and Asher Kilby said.

As a day of fun comes to a close, many say they plan on coming back again.

“Definitely, we will be back next year and every year they have it,” Terry Williams said.

The SEMO District Fair continues through September 17th. For more information on events planned throughout the week, you can find their website here.

