Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated

Crews with the Kuttawa Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department and Lyon County EMS were on scene in the 2000 block of KY 810 North.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9.

Crews with the Kuttawa Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department and Lyon County EMS were on scene in the 2000 block of KY 810 North.

Deputies say while checking gas meters, gas company employees found a severe leak at a home home, which could have been deadly if not for their quick actions.

One person was evacuated from the home, and it took the fire departments several hours to clear the home of the explosive gas vapor.

According to the sheriff’s office, an accidental line break the day before is believed to have caused a gas line discharge, which filled the home with vapors.

