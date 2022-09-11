Heartland Votes

Albert Pujols hits 697th home run, passes A-Rod for 4th place all-time

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a two-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols added another milestone to his historic career by hitting his 697th career home run in Pittsburgh Sunday, passing Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of the 4th most in MLB history.

The home run came in the 9th inning against the Pirates with one runner on as the Cardinals were down 2-1. It was Pujols’ 18th home run this season, putting him just three away from becoming the 4th player ever to reach the 700 mark.

The Cardinals ended up pulling away with a 4-3 win Sunday after Pujols’ clutch blast to right center field. It’s the Redbirds’ 83rd win this season and puts them 8.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for 1st place in the National League Central division.

Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday to tie Rodriguez for 4th all-time.

The Cardinals have 21 games left this season, giving Pujols a legitimate chance to reach 700 for his career before he retires at the end of the season. Now, he only sits behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714) for most career home runs.

Want to see No. 5 before he retires? The Cardinals have regular season home games September 13-18, 30 and October 1 and 2.

