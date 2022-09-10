Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers.

This was made possible from a youth entrepreneurship grant through Old Town Cape. The winning teenagers were awarded $250 each to help set up their business at the market.

The winning individuals are Caitlyn Ernst with Scented Soylutions, Vita Galati with Goodies by Galati, and Marcellis Taylor with Tofu Da Customizer.

We spoke with the winners there at the market. They say this is an excellent opportunity that helps their business grow.

“It’s a really good opportunity,” Galati said. “I’m so blessed to have just this outlet of all these people that can just come and even see what I’m doing just for future reference. It’s really great.”

“It’s just so great that they’re opportunities for us because a lot of times we’re turned away because we’re too young, we don’t understand, we’re not taken seriously,” Ernst said. “It’s just great that the small town, the community with it and how they offer a lot of opportunities for us to be able to work and do what we want and that’s to build our businesses.”

They also said they’ve had a lot of customers come by and buy their products.

“It’s good,” Taylor said. “People are friendly and nice, business is going great, and selling a lot.”

“It just brings me so much joy whenever somebody twists the lid off that candle and they’re like ‘Oh my goodness. This smells amazing.’,” Ernst said. “I just put a lot of hard work into that and just the fact that they value the product that I created.”

This has been a business they have prepared for even in their younger years.

“I’ve always been drawn to the kitchen ever since I was little,” Galati said. “I’ve grown up with always being in the kitchen helping out and just being around food in general.”

Interacting with hundreds of people throughout the day is a great way to help get their name out for future business opportunities.

“People take my business cards, go to my social media, tell people and it’s just a really good feeling to know that you’re selling stuff and making more of your name known,” Taylor said.

The grant money was provided by Send-A-Friend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.