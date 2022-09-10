SEMO District Fair using new security measures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement.

Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”

George and Dawn Welch are vendors and travel with their business.

They said, “We travel, we meet different people, some of these people we seen out in duquoin illinois, some of them we’re going to see in georgia in a month.”

The SEMO District Fair President assured the decision to add security measures upon entering.

He said, “This year with the cape police department, we’ve jointly working with them and we’re going to be wanding when people come through the gates, it’s just extra security, we’ve been talking about it for a few years and decided it’s time to make everybody feel safer when they come to the fair.”

The fair ends September 17.

