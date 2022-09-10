Heartland Votes

Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:

After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man stepped onto the field, which led to a heated argument.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin’s big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
Fiji $10 and $20 bills bills are pictured in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. As the United...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10.
SEMO District Fair using new security measures