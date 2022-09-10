Heartland Votes

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting

Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week...
Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill.

Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in August 2020.

According to Cervantez, Johnson faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On August 17, 2020, Carbondale Police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for a complaint of shots fired.  

A victim was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they were pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cervantez says Victor Purdiman, 32, of Paducah, Ky. and Micah Williams, 25, of Centralia, Ill., were also charged in this incident. Both have entered guilty pleas and await sentencing.

Johnson is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond awaiting sentencing.

The investigation was led by the Carbondale Police Department and assisted by the Sheriff’s Office of Orange County, Florida; the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services; and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez and Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Suthard led the prosecution.

