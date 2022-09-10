First responders remember and honor those in 9/11 attacks in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11 this weekend.

Many first responders from Sikeston and around the southeast Missouri area came together for a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001.

A group of first responders halted traffic and walked from fire station 2 to Lowes. They were followed by a lengthy line of first responder vehicles.

This is their way of reminding people of the sacrifices made by the first responders and those that perished from the attacks 21 years ago.

“Each year we come out and do a 9/11 walk in memory of those,” Sikeston DPS Sgt. James Whitley said. “Just never forget those brothers and sisters and civilians both that perished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.”

Many remember where they were when the attacks hit on that day. It’s what led many to get involved in this field and do what they could to help others.

“Most of us were younger, 10, 11, 12-years-old when 9/11 happened,” South Scott County Ambulance District Paramedic Cora Taylor said. “That’s what pushed a lot of us into wanting to be first responders and get into this line of work.”

Many citizens came out to support their local first responders as they made their way down Main Street in Sikeston.

“It’s so good,” Portageville Fire Department Chaplain David Dittman said. “It’s so good to know the community is behind what we do everyday and grateful for that opportunity.”

After the walk, a ringing of the bell ceremony concluded the event in the parking lot of Lowes.

