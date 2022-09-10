First Alert: Tracking showers today

(KFVS) - A few showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend as moisture moving in from the south interacts with a cold front approaching from the northwest.

Today will be partly cloudy, warm and rather humid with a few isolated showers this morning and then some widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe but a few heavy downpours are possible.

Slight shower/storm chances continue overnight…but ramp up a bit Sunday morning as a cold front moves through from NW to SE.

With more clouds and winds becoming northwesterly behind the front, highs on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler, ranging from only about 70 degrees north to the upper 70s south!

The week ahead will start out with a taste of early fall, but will transition back to summer as an upper ridge develops over the Mississippi Valley.

Monday will be breezy and mild with some clouds moving in during the afternoon hours thanks to a passing upper low.

Monday night and Tuesday morning will likely be the coolest of the season thus far, with ‘water’ fog and lows near 50!

But by the second half of the week it will become much warmer again….with highs approaching 90° by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.