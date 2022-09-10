First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A cold front will sweep through the area from NW to SE on Sunday with clouds, showers and possibly a few thunderstorms…..and it will introduce a few days of cooler and less humid ‘fall’ weather. In the short term, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this Saturday evening should decrease to just isolated showers overnight. On Sunday the front itself pushes through, with a few thunderstorms possible along the front, and a band of clouds and showers behind the front…although rain chances and totals do not look overwhelming at this point. It will end up as a cooler day thanks to the clouds and cooler northwest breezes behind the front: highs Sunday will likely range from 70 north to the upper 70s south.

Cooler and less humid will blow in from the northwest Sunday evening through Monday, giving us a quick shot of fall-like weather. Monday will be breezy and mild with much lower dewpoints and a few afternoon clouds as an upper low moves to our northeast. But by mid-week another upper ridge will begin to build back over the area, with a return to warmer and more humid conditions again: highs by next weekend will be near 90° again! In addition, after tomorrow there looks to be little chance of rain for the next week or so.

