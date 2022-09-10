Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Sunday cold front to bring showers and quick shot of autumn conditions...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will sweep through the area from NW to SE on Sunday with clouds,  showers and possibly a few thunderstorms…..and it will introduce a few days of cooler and less humid ‘fall’ weather.  In the short term,  widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this Saturday evening should decrease to just isolated showers overnight.  On Sunday the front itself pushes through,  with a few thunderstorms possible along the front,  and a band of clouds and showers behind the front…although rain chances and totals do not look overwhelming at this point.   It will end up as a cooler day thanks to the clouds and cooler northwest breezes behind the front:  highs Sunday will likely range from 70 north to the upper 70s south.

Cooler and less humid will blow in from the northwest Sunday evening through Monday, giving us a quick shot of fall-like weather.   Monday will be breezy and mild with much lower dewpoints and a few afternoon clouds as an upper low moves to our northeast.  But by mid-week another upper ridge will begin to build back over the area, with a return to warmer and more humid conditions again: highs by next weekend will be near 90° again!  In addition,  after tomorrow there looks to be little chance of rain for the next week or so.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Cape Central at Poplar Bluff.
Heartland Football Friday 9/9
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Illinois House Republicans have filed legislation to repeal the massive criminal justice reform...
Illinois House Republicans push unlikely repeal of SAFE-T Act
Alan Cain, 30, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies...
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

Latest News

Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe but a few heavy downpours are possible.
First Alert: Tracking showers today
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 9/10
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 9/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/9
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/9