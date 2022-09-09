Heartland Votes

Western Ky. volunteer fire departments recognized for heroism, work after Dec. tornado

Pictured left to right: David Cox, chief at Hickman County Fire/Rescue; Justin Jackson,...
Pictured left to right: David Cox, chief at Hickman County Fire/Rescue; Justin Jackson, director at OEM; Jacob Jones, chief at Columbus Fire Department; Ethan Cunningham, deputy director at OEM; Curtis Weatherford, chief at Clinton Fire Department.(Hickman County Emergency Management/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some volunteer fire departments were recently recognized by the Office of Emergency Management for their work after the December 10 tornado.

Hickman County Fire and Rescue, Columbus Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department received heroism awards.

According to a post from the Hickman County Emergency Management, these volunteer fire departments worked tirelessly for several days after the December 10 EF-4 tornado.

They said the volunteer firefighters searched numerous properties looking for residents, responded to calls of distress, conducted welfare checks, helped in the emergency operations center and more.

“We appreciate the 3,608 man hours clocked over a couple week span,” the posted said.

