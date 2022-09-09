Western Ky. volunteer fire departments recognized for heroism, work after Dec. tornado

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some volunteer fire departments were recently recognized by the Office of Emergency Management for their work after the December 10 tornado.

Hickman County Fire and Rescue, Columbus Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department received heroism awards.

According to a post from the Hickman County Emergency Management, these volunteer fire departments worked tirelessly for several days after the December 10 EF-4 tornado.

They said the volunteer firefighters searched numerous properties looking for residents, responded to calls of distress, conducted welfare checks, helped in the emergency operations center and more.

“We appreciate the 3,608 man hours clocked over a couple week span,” the posted said.

