Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois extending public invite to ceremony

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois are inviting members of the public to attend a Welcome Home ceremony on Tuesday, October 4.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Veterans Airport in Marion.

“The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming!” stated Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer. “There is no better way to celebrate our Veterans and honor them than by giving them a Hero’s welcome home.”

The Welcome Home Committee meets each month to plan the event, expected to unite the community in honoring our Veterans.

Organizers also announced that this year’s ceremony will be held outside at the front airport entrance for Flight #9. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

“The community starts arriving at the Airport about 5pm with banners and lawn chairs. It’s really a festival atmosphere all afternoon and evening” stated Hogg.

Several food trucks are scheduled to participate in the Welcome Home event including, The Burger Shack, Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adams Food is Life, Roots Run Deep, American Ice Cream Truck, and Moore than Coffee who have all made a donation to Honor Flight.

Food service will start at 5 p.m. and conclude once all the Veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the airport terminal.

“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment” stated Jared Garrison of the Welcome Home Planning Committee. “The entertainment line-up for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.” The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8pm with Emcee George Davis and Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound will be singing the National Anthem.

The planning committee is encouraging attendees to utilize the free transportation busses from off-site parking locations as parking will be limited. Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

“Rides Mass Transit is happy to provide transportation service from three lots including Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church with busses continuously running between locations to insure everyone has easy access to the event” stated Jeffery Drake with Rides Mass Transit.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring Welcome Home banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.

Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights may come out in red shirts and will have VIP access at the Welcome Home Celebration.

“We hope everyone will come out to the Airport and help us welcome home our Veterans. We want the Veterans to witness a sea of red, white and blue when they depart the plane.” stated Hogg.

For additional information or to apply to become a Guardian, Volunteer or Honor Flight Veteran, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.