Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car

Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.

William Ralph, 38, allegedly committed the assault and then stolen a 2016 Cadillac.

Later, around 7:30 a.m., deputies say a caller told them Ralph had returned to Hale Drive with the stolen vehicle.

Deputies responded and a short chase began. They say Ralph got out of the vehicle and ran into a corn field.

Multiple agencies tried to find Ralph using a K-9, drones and foot patrol; however, he’s still on the run. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say Ralph has warrants from surrounding states and local charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525 or 911.

