Scattered showers and thunderstorm expected this weekend

Most of the Heartland should stay dry through the evening hours. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers, but those shouldn’t impact most Friday night plans. Rain and thunderstorms chances go up by Saturday, and especially into Saturday afternoon. With that said, there will be many areas that stay dry so we aren’t expecting a wash out for the entire Heartland. A cold front will swing through the Heartland on Sunday, keep scattered showers in the forecast. Cooler air sinks back into the Heartland for Monday. Much of next week looks dry and pleasant. Temperatures will warm through the week.

