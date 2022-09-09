Pro-wrestling prospects can sign up for training in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland wrestling promotion will hold a sign-up event on Saturday, September 24.

The Cape Championship Wrestling will be outside of Organic Remedies on Kingshighway at noon.

They say those interested in becoming the next professional wrestling superstar can sign up for their training program at The Bar Fitness.

You must be 18 years old to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.