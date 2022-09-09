One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Officers say they discovered an injured man when they arrived at the America’s Best Value Inn/Heartland Sports Bar where the report originated.

The man was found in the southside of the parking lot and was described as “bleeding profusely” from his head.

According to a release, officers determined that a weapon was discharged at some point during the altercation; however, no one was struck from the gunfire.

Jennings was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Ill., and then to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

