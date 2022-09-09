Heartland Votes

McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/8
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/8
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback