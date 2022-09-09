CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season will be Friday, September 9.

According to Old Town Cape, the series ends with Logan Chapman.

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo on City Hall grounds at 6:30 p.m.

Gravel Dogs and Spanish Street Creamery will be set up and serving food.

Tunes at Twilight is a rain or shine event. In the case of weather, it will be moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway.

