Heartland Votes

Last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season

Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo on the City Hall grounds.
Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo on the City Hall grounds.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season will be Friday, September 9.

According to Old Town Cape, the series ends with Logan Chapman.

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo on City Hall grounds at 6:30 p.m.

Gravel Dogs and Spanish Street Creamery will be set up and serving food.

Tunes at Twilight is a rain or shine event. In the case of weather, it will be moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10.
SEMO and SIU face-off in the 'War for the Wheel' on Saturday
See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State...
Monarch butterfly tagging program at Giant City State Park
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/9.
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 9/9