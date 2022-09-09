IDPH: Data shows COVID therapies prevented over 8k Ill. hospitalizations in last 4 months

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released data today that shows COVID-19 treatments have helped to avert approximately 8,600 hospitalizations in the last four months.

IDPH says there are currently 68 Illinois counties at an elevated level for COVID and, according to the CDC, 28 of those counties are now rated at High Community Level.

According to a release, there have been 19,933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID in Illinois, including 64 deaths since September 2.

“The therapeutic treatments that are available for COVID-19 work,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “The data from Illinois that IDPH released today show just how effective these treatments can be at protecting people who contract COVID-19 from being hospitalized and severe outcomes. These treatments are especially recommended for individuals over 50 and those with underlying medical conditions. The key is to start these medications quickly, within the first five days. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please test and get treated right away.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,716,318 cases, including 34,811 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,314 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 163 patients were in the ICU and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 156 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

The counties in Illinois listed at High Community Level are: Adams, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Massac, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, and Williamson.

A total of 23,289,535 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,825 doses.

Since last week, 40,777 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the CDC.

IDPH says there are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois, including all the major retail pharmacies.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found here.

