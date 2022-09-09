Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 9/9

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 4 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Cape Central at Poplar Bluff.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 9:

  • Cape Central at Poplar Bluff (Game of the Week)
  • Farmington at Jackson
  • St. Vincent at Perryville
  • Hayti at Scott City
  • Portageville at East Prairie
  • Dexter at NMCC
  • Du Quoin at Herrin
  • Murphysboro at Carterville
  • Caruthersville at Doniphan

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

