Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff on 9/11

The governor has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in commemoration of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and in honor of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will join Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and leadership of the Louisville Fire Department for a memorial ceremony at the department’s headquarters in downtown Louisville at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in honor of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Every year on September 11, we come together to grieve for those we lost, to remember the heroism of the brave first responders and to be resolved that we will never tolerate or allow terrorism to target the United States of America,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today we remember, and it reminds us all to be better.”

The governor has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in commemoration of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and in honor of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Flags across the commonwealth are already at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available here.

