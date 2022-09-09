Fruitland residents concerned with local quarry

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fruitland community has come together with concerns for a local quarry.

The meeting was held at Drury Inn conference room in Cape Girardeau.

At this meeting there were concerned residents, a member of the department of natural resources, Base Rock Minerals management along with a corporate representative.

A Fruitland resident, Justin Seyer said, “Just trying to get them to be better neighbors, I mean they’re here, I’m here...neither one of us are moving. They’re just people and I think that if we all work together we can get something going that is amicable for everybody.”

The major concerns were health, rocks flying everywhere, potential property damage from vibrations of controlled explosions, and too much dust, the residents said.

There is no word of any future meetings.

