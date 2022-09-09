Heartland Votes

Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

Alan Cain, 30, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies...
Alan Cain, 30, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School.

According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.

Deputies say they received the 911 call around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

The caller told deputies that there was an issue at the school and that a lock-down had been initiated.

Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon says Cain had not entered the school when authorities arrived.

He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.

