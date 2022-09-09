Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School.

According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.

Deputies say they received the 911 call around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

The caller told deputies that there was an issue at the school and that a lock-down had been initiated.

Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon says Cain had not entered the school when authorities arrived.

He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.

